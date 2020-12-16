Match ends, Barcelona 2, Real Sociedad 1.
Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Sociedad and knock the Basque side off top spot in La Liga.
Barca move up from eighth to fifth with the win, while Atletico Madrid take over from Real Sociedad on goal difference at the top.
Willian Jose tapped La Real into the lead from Portu's unselfish ball but Jordi Alba levelled with a fine right-footed strike.
Frenkie de Jong scored the winner from Alba's deflected cross.
The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but given after a video assistant referee review.
Antoine Griezmann hit the bar for Barca from a tight angle and missed a glorious chance when he tried to slide the ball into an empty net but deflected it to the keeper.
Real Sociedad - who had drawn their past six games - went close late on but Marc-Andre ter Stegen's double save denied Jose and Alexander Isak.
Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid are all level on 26 points at the top of La Liga, with Barcelona now only six points behind.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 4Araujo
- 28MinguezaSubstituted forLengletat 79'minutes
- 18Alba
- 5BusquetsBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAleñáat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21de Jong
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 66'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forPjanicat 74'minutes
- 9Braithwaite
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 6Aleñá
- 8Pjanic
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 15Lenglet
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña
- 29De la Fuente
Real Sociedad
- 1Remiro
- 18Gorosabel
- 5Zubeldia
- 24Le NormandBooked at 80minsSubstituted forSagnanat 85'minutes
- 20Monreal
- 16GuevaraSubstituted forNavarroat 56'minutes
- 36Zubimendi
- 8Merino
- 11JanuzajBooked at 20minsSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 56'minutesBooked at 58mins
- 9Da Silva
- 7Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forIsakat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zaldua
- 12Muñoz
- 15Sagnan
- 17Merquelanz
- 19Isak
- 22Barrenetxea
- 25Bautista
- 28López
- 29Navarro
- 31Marrero
- 34Ayesa
- 37Gonzalez
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Real Sociedad 1.
Post update
Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).
Booking
Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Carles Aleñá (Barcelona).
Post update
Roberto Navarro (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona).
Post update
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Trincão (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Navarro (Real Sociedad).
Booking
Trincão (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Trincão (Barcelona).
Post update
Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Trincão (Barcelona).
Post update
Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
