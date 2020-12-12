Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Neil Harris led Cardiff to the Championship play-offs in his first season in charge last term

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris says he "takes responsibility" for their 2-0 south Wales derby defeat at home to Swansea City on Saturday.

The Bluebirds were outplayed by the Swans, with Jamal Lowe scoring twice.

Cardiff named the same team for a fifth successive match - having won their previous four - and Harris admits he may have got his selection wrong.

"Even though we had won four games before that, I look at myself with that," he said.

"It's my team and we've been on a great run. I take responsibility for the performance and result today.

"I look at myself more than anything and think, 'Did I make the right team selection?' Fifth game in a row, did we have the energy levels? I look at myself for that, for sure."

Cardiff were overrun in midfield as their 4-4-2 formation was swamped by the crowded midfield and width of Swansea's 3-5-2.

Trailing 1-0 midway through the second half, the Bluebirds' task was made more difficult when midfielder Joe Ralls was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Earlier this season, Cardiff had deployed a 4-2-3-1 system - but their switch to a more direct 4-4-2 had yielded four victories from their previous four fixtures.

Asked if he wished he had adapted his tactics to combat Swansea's more patient, relatively possession-based style, Harris said: "I wouldn't say brand of football they are known for.

"I was more disappointed the way we kept the football, the decisions we made.

"It's a very difficult one [team selection]. I know there is going to be some fatigue and you're playing in a big game.

"Swansea played a back five and three holding midfield players to combat strengths of ours, being more front-foot and aggressive.

"We stuck with the same team, a front four, and it didn't really happen for us. We picked up a couple of injuries and a red card.

"But hindsight is wonderful. We all wish we had a crystal ball."

Cardiff's attempts to find an equaliser in the second half were hampered by a hamstring injury to Wales striker Kieffer Moore, the severity of which Harris expects to know in the next "24 to 48 hours".

For now, the former Millwall boss will be stewing on his first defeat in a south Wales derby.

"That's what I just said to the players, however much I am hurting, the initial response can be one of disappointment and aggression towards the group," he said.

"We weren't good enough today, but I have to remember what the players have achieved over a four-game winning run.

"It doesn't make today right - 'okay we lost to Swansea, let's move on to the next one' - it does matter. I understand that.

"My record as a player and manager in derbies is extremely good and I hate this feeling. I am gutted for the fan base that need some cheer at the minute and we've not given it to them.

"So a huge apology to our Bluebirds at the moment."