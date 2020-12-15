We want to reach the elite European stages - Magilton

Jim Magilton says he is ready for the "fantastic opportunity" of becoming Dundalk's sporting director.

The 51-year-old takes up the new role at the League of Ireland club after spending the last seven years as the Irish FA's elite performance director.

"It continues my football journey," said Magilton.

"It came as a bit of a surprise, but once I spoke to the owners and the directors, I thought it was going to be a wonderful opportunity."

The role will see Magilton, who previously worked in the League of Ireland as Michael O'Neill's assistant manager at Shamrock Rovers, work alongside Italian manager Filippo Giovagnoli, who recently led the Lilywhites into the group stages of this season's Europa League.

Dundalk are also fresh off capping their 2020 domestic campaign with FAI Cup success having beaten League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers in last week's final.

While Magilton admits that his new position brings with it "a lot of responsibility", the former Northern Ireland international believes his experience in adapting to management and coaching after hanging up his boots will help him thrive at Oriel Park.

"It's a challenge but I love challenges," added the former Queens Park Rangers and Ipswich Town manager.

"When I stopped playing, I went straight into management. Nobody gave me a rulebook. I tend to learn on the job so I will embrace whatever comes my way.

"Dundalk want to qualify for European competitions every year and they want to be competitive on all fronts at home.

"Shamrock Rovers have had a fantastic season, they've laid down the gauntlet so it's up to Dundalk and all the clubs in the League of Ireland to match that, embrace the challenge and come out the other side."

Michael O'Neill and assistant Jim Magilton helped navigate Shamrock Rovers to the Europa League group stages

Magilton added he hopes he has left youth football in Northern Ireland "in a healthy state" after playing a key role in developing the Green and White Army's next generation through the Club NI programme.

"When I came in, I was really working off a blank canvas and the contribution from everyone I have worked with has been immense," he added.

"We've reached a stage where we have major credibility with the professional clubs in England and Scotland. We've had lots of boys that have gone across the water hopefully in the first steps towards a professional career."

One of the most high-profile Club NI graduates is Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith, who recently penned a new three-year contract at Old Trafford after making his senior debut last year.

Fifa ruling on young players 'a major result'

While Magilton - who moved to Liverpool from Lisburn Distillery during the formative stages of his career - admits it is "very difficult" for Northern Irish players to succeed in England and Scotland, he believes the Irish FA has a strong conveyor belt of talent coming through.

The 52-times capped NI international also described the Fifa rule that will allow the transfer of youth players aged 16-18 between Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales to continue post-Brexit as a "major result" for NI.

"There was a huge sense of pride when Ethan Galbraith made his debut," said Magilton, who refused to rule out a return to Northern Irish football in the future.

"That gave us real belief that the work we had done with him was helping to take him towards the highest levels of the game, and there are many more to come.

"[The FIFA ruling] is a major result for us. Players at 16 still want to go across so it's a major breakthrough and a step in the right direction. Hopefully there won't be any roadblocks on the way."