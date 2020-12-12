Swansea players celebrate Jamal Lowe's second goal, which sealed a first victory at Cardiff since Marvin Emnes' winner in 2010

Steve Cooper felt Swansea City were close to their best as they claimed a comfortable derby win over 10-man Cardiff City.

Jamal Lowe scored a goal in each half as Swansea secured victory against a Bluebirds side who had Joe Ralls sent off midway through the second half.

Cooper felt his team's display was among their finest in 2020-21.

"If we get it right and we are at our best, that's how we play," said the Swansea boss.

"There were two things we focused on today. One was understanding how important the game is - it's a massive deal down here - but we had to go and play the game and play our way.

"Today we weren't far off our best and we picked a good day to be like that.

"It's right up there because there's so much importance on the game.

"To play with such clear heads today and style - it's what we want to be. The result is the most important thing but to think we have done it in the way that we have - that's what I want us to be."

While Ralls could have few complaints over his dismissal - he received a second booking for a studs-up challenge on Korey Smith - Swansea might have been reduced to 10 men before half-time.

Having been booked early on, centre-back Ryan Bennett looked fortunate to escape a second yellow when he fouled Kieffer Moore on the edge of the area.

Cooper said he could not "really remember" the Bennett incident as he focused instead on celebrating Swansea's first win at Cardiff since 2010.

There was particular praise for Lowe, who had gone 10 games without scoring before his derby double.

"I don't have any doubts with Jamal," Cooper added.

"Somebody asked me some questions about Jamal a couple of games ago but he's been a great addition to the team. He is such a humble lad. All he wants to do is work hard.

"He can have good days like today in terms of the threat that he can be. We won as a team today but it is good that Jamal has got the goals because he is such a good lad and a big part of what we are trying to do here."