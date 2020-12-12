Last updated on .From the section Irish

Bonner says Neil Lennon should retain Conor Hazard between the posts for Celtic's vital game against Kilmarnock on Sunday

Former Republic of Ireland hero Pat Bonner says Irish keepers Conor Hazard and Caoimhin Kelleher have made impressive starts to first-team duty for Celtic and Liverpool.

Amid Celtic's league struggles, Northern Irishman Hazard made his debut in the Europa League win over Lille.

Cork man Kelleher made his first Premier League appearance last weekend and started in Europe again in midweek.

"I'm delighted to see both young men get an opportunity," said Bonner.

Cork man Kelleher made his Liverpool debut in the EFL Cup in September but has had a run of three successive starts this month which included his Premier League debut against Wolves last weekend and two Champions League matches.

"You need to get the opportunity to show people what you can do and time runs out on you then," added former Celtic keeper Bonner.

"Both these goalkeepers are 22 now. They are not young boys any more.

"They fit very similar profiles. They are tall. They're slim. They get around the goal very, very well."

Bonner says Kelleher "has every good feet on both sides"

Kelleher 'almost horizontal'

Bonner added that he was impressed by both keepers' calmness and composure over the past week.

"I watched Caoimhin when he got in at Liverpool as he was almost nearly horizontal.

"But he also has very, very good feet on both sides and he's made the saves. He's had 12 shots and made 12 saves.

"He's conceded one goal from a penalty and it's fantastic to see him play at the level he was playing at.

"Conor has come into a Celtic side which is very unstable at the moment but why not give him the chance and get him in there?

"The other night he played, he read the game really well.

"He had one decent save although I don't think the striker got a good clip of the ball when he was through in the one v one situation."

'It's not a gamble starting Hazard'

With Greek keeper Vasilis Barkas having struggled since his summer move to Celtic and Scott Bain also looking somewhat ill at ease when he has played, Bonner believes under-pressure boss Neil Lennon should keep faith with Hazard for Sunday's must-win league contest with Kilmarnock.

"Conor has come in and why not give the young man a real chance now.

"I don't think it's a gamble putting him in on Sunday. It's more of a gamble putting one of the other two back in."

Bonner believes the Hoops must beat Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Sunday to maintain any hopes of catching Rangers at the top of the table.

"The games now coming up are really crucial for Neil. He can't afford to lose any points."

Despite falling 13 points behind Rangers, Bonner insists that Celtic, who have two games in hand on the leaders, can still get back into the Scottish Premiership title race and keep alive hopes of an unprecedented 10th successive triumph.

"Rangers still haven't won anything yet and Celtic, even though it's going to be a really difficult task, can still catch them as they have to play them three times."