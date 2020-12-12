David McDaid celebrates scoring a late penalty against Linfield in Larne's victory

Larne striker David McDaid says he was fortunate to stay on after a high tackle before scoring in the 3-1 win over Linfield in the top-two game.

McDaid escaped punishment for the challenge on Jamie Mulgrew early in the match as Larne moved four points clear at the Premiership summit.

"When I missed the ball I thought I was going to get a red card," he said.

"I didn't want to hurt him but the foot was high. Fortunately I touched the ball as it probably would've been red."

Northern Ireland international Shayne Lavery fired the champions into a first-half lead at a rain-lashed Inver Park before Larne hit back with three goals in an impressive second-half fightback to delight the 500 fans cheering them on.

Graham Kelly's superb curler levelled it and McDaid set up Martin Donnelly for Larne's second before he sealed the win a minute from time with a penalty after being fouled by Mark Stafford.

Exciting times

It was Larne's third straight win over the Blues and they remain the only unbeaten team this season - indeed, they have not tasted defeat in their last 16 league games and McDaid is enjoying the buzz at the club as it challenges for a first top-flight title.

"It's brilliant to beat Linfield and I thought we were the better team," added the former Derry City and Cliftonville forward.

"We came out in the second half and showed a bit of authority and Graham scored that great goal to get us back in the game. At half-time the gaffer just said keep doing what we're doing and the goal will come.

"We've had a great start to the season but it's way too early to say anything and we're just taking it game by game, just trying to keep winning. I don't think our aspirations were this high at the start of the season, we just aim to keep it going.

"It made a big difference having the fans in. We played the Co Antrim Shield final last week and it was awful with no fans - the atmosphere was amazing and the fans were brilliant.

"It not just about the football team, it's the whole community - I've moved here so I can feel it and no-one understands it until you actually play for Larne or are in the town. There's something special happening off the field as well."