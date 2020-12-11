Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, Atlantic League, Hearts, Dundee Utd, Scotland
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has called on Celtic to back plans for a lucrative Atlantic League plan with projected annual broadcasting revenue of £350m. (Daily Mail - print edition)
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has urged fans to rethink a planned protest scheduled to go on prior to Sunday's Scottish Premiership match with Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says giving new players time and patience to bed into his squad has been the key to their success so far this season. (Scottish Sun)
Nathan Patterson says his European debut for Rangers against Lech Poznan is proof that Ibrox academy kids can make the grade at the club. (Daily Record)
Celtic midfield star David Turnbull can now not be left out of the team by Lennon after his performance against Lille on Thursday, says former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder Michael Stewart. (Scottish Sun)
In-form St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark admits he would put his own wedding on hold if a Scotland call for Euro 2020 was to come from Steve Clarke. (The Herald - subscription may be required)
Dundee United have fought off interest from English Premier League clubs to sign teenager Kerr Smith after coming through the club's youth system. (The Courier)
Defender Michael Smith has revealed he is keen for a contract extension at Hearts, claiming he does not want to "float about" coming to the end of his career. (The Scotsman)
There is no concern in Dingwall over Ross County's lowly league position in 11th, says Connor Randall. (Press & Journal)