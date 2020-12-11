Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has called on Celtic to back plans for a lucrative Atlantic League plan with projected annual broadcasting revenue of £350m. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has urged fans to rethink a planned protest scheduled to go on prior to Sunday's Scottish Premiership match with Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says giving new players time and patience to bed into his squad has been the key to their success so far this season. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Nathan Patterson says his European debut for Rangers against Lech Poznan is proof that Ibrox academy kids can make the grade at the club. (Daily Record external-link )

Celtic midfield star David Turnbull can now not be left out of the team by Lennon after his performance against Lille on Thursday, says former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder Michael Stewart. (Scottish Sun external-link )

In-form St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark admits he would put his own wedding on hold if a Scotland call for Euro 2020 was to come from Steve Clarke. (The Herald external-link - subscription may be required)

Dundee United have fought off interest from English Premier League clubs to sign teenager Kerr Smith after coming through the club's youth system. (The Courier external-link )

Defender Michael Smith has revealed he is keen for a contract extension at Hearts, claiming he does not want to "float about" coming to the end of his career. (The Scotsman external-link )