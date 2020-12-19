Stranraer v Albion Rovers

StranraerStranraer15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|8
|6
|2
|0
|16
|4
|12
|20
|2
|Elgin
|8
|5
|0
|3
|16
|9
|7
|15
|3
|Stirling
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13
|6
|7
|15
|4
|Edinburgh City
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|10
|8
|13
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|8
|3
|3
|2
|14
|12
|2
|12
|6
|Stranraer
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|11
|2
|12
|7
|Annan Athletic
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|7
|8
|Albion
|7
|2
|0
|5
|9
|16
|-7
|6
|9
|Cowdenbeath
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4
|15
|-11
|4
|10
|Brechin
|7
|1
|0
|6
|5
|22
|-17
|3