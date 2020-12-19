East Fife v Forfar Athletic

East FifeEast Fife15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|8
|6
|2
|0
|17
|5
|12
|20
|2
|Partick Thistle
|8
|4
|2
|2
|9
|5
|4
|14
|3
|Cove Rangers
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|6
|5
|13
|4
|Montrose
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|14
|0
|13
|5
|Dumbarton
|8
|3
|2
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|11
|6
|Airdrieonians
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|9
|3
|10
|7
|Peterhead
|8
|3
|0
|5
|8
|11
|-3
|9
|8
|East Fife
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|7
|9
|Clyde
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|13
|-9
|6
|10
|Forfar
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|5