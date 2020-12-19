Grimsby Town v Scunthorpe United

GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|18
|11
|4
|3
|28
|16
|12
|37
|2
|Carlisle
|18
|11
|2
|5
|27
|16
|11
|35
|3
|Cheltenham
|18
|10
|3
|5
|29
|17
|12
|33
|4
|Forest Green
|18
|9
|6
|3
|24
|15
|9
|33
|5
|Exeter
|18
|8
|6
|4
|39
|25
|14
|30
|6
|Cambridge
|17
|8
|4
|5
|29
|16
|13
|28
|7
|Colchester
|18
|7
|7
|4
|26
|25
|1
|28
|8
|Morecambe
|18
|8
|4
|6
|22
|28
|-6
|28
|9
|Salford
|17
|7
|6
|4
|24
|14
|10
|27
|10
|Leyton Orient
|18
|8
|3
|7
|27
|22
|5
|27
|11
|Walsall
|18
|6
|9
|3
|22
|21
|1
|27
|12
|Bolton
|18
|7
|4
|7
|22
|26
|-4
|25
|13
|Crawley
|18
|6
|6
|6
|28
|25
|3
|24
|14
|Port Vale
|18
|7
|3
|8
|26
|23
|3
|24
|15
|Tranmere
|17
|7
|3
|7
|19
|23
|-4
|24
|16
|Oldham
|18
|7
|2
|9
|28
|33
|-5
|23
|17
|Harrogate
|18
|6
|4
|8
|19
|22
|-3
|22
|18
|Scunthorpe
|17
|6
|2
|9
|17
|24
|-7
|20
|19
|Mansfield
|18
|2
|10
|6
|18
|24
|-6
|16
|20
|Grimsby
|17
|4
|4
|9
|15
|30
|-15
|16
|21
|Bradford
|17
|3
|5
|9
|16
|24
|-8
|14
|22
|Barrow
|18
|2
|7
|9
|23
|30
|-7
|13
|23
|Stevenage
|17
|2
|7
|8
|11
|20
|-9
|13
|24
|Southend
|17
|3
|3
|11
|10
|30
|-20
|12