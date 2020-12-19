League Two
BradfordBradford City15:00CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium

Bradford City v Cambridge United

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport18114328161237
2Carlisle18112527161135
3Cheltenham18103529171233
4Forest Green189632415933
5Exeter1886439251430
6Cambridge1784529161328
7Colchester187742625128
8Morecambe188462228-628
9Salford1776424141027
10Leyton Orient188372722527
11Walsall186932221127
12Bolton187472226-425
13Crawley186662825324
14Port Vale187382623324
15Tranmere177371923-424
16Oldham187292833-523
17Harrogate186481922-322
18Scunthorpe176291724-720
19Mansfield1821061824-616
20Grimsby174491530-1516
21Bradford173591624-814
22Barrow182792330-713
23Stevenage172781120-913
24Southend1733111030-2012
