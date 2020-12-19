Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th December 2020

  • NorwichNorwich City12:30CardiffCardiff City
  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • BrentfordBrentford15:00ReadingReading
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00WatfordWatford
  • LutonLuton Town15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
  • MillwallMillwall15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • RotherhamRotherham United15:00DerbyDerby County
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • StokeStoke City15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1912432718940
2Bournemouth19107235161937
3Watford1997323131034
4Swansea199642112933
5Reading1910362923633
6Brentford1988328171132
7Middlesbrough198652014630
8Stoke198652420430
9Bristol City209382021-130
10Cardiff198562618829
11Blackburn1984734231128
12Barnsley198472324-128
13Preston2082102730-326
14Luton197571721-426
15Huddersfield197482227-525
16Millwall195951617-124
17Birmingham195771619-322
18Coventry195772027-722
19QPR194781826-819
20Rotherham1944111827-916
21Nottm Forest1944111324-1116
22Derby193791022-1216
23Wycombe1925121128-1711
24Sheff Wed1936101021-119
View full Championship table

Top Stories