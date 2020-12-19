Swansea City v Barnsley

SwanseaSwansea City15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|19
|12
|4
|3
|27
|18
|9
|40
|2
|Bournemouth
|19
|10
|7
|2
|35
|16
|19
|37
|3
|Watford
|19
|9
|7
|3
|23
|13
|10
|34
|4
|Swansea
|19
|9
|6
|4
|21
|12
|9
|33
|5
|Reading
|19
|10
|3
|6
|29
|23
|6
|33
|6
|Brentford
|19
|8
|8
|3
|28
|17
|11
|32
|7
|Middlesbrough
|19
|8
|6
|5
|20
|14
|6
|30
|8
|Stoke
|19
|8
|6
|5
|24
|20
|4
|30
|9
|Bristol City
|20
|9
|3
|8
|20
|21
|-1
|30
|10
|Cardiff
|19
|8
|5
|6
|26
|18
|8
|29
|11
|Blackburn
|19
|8
|4
|7
|34
|23
|11
|28
|12
|Barnsley
|19
|8
|4
|7
|23
|24
|-1
|28
|13
|Preston
|20
|8
|2
|10
|27
|30
|-3
|26
|14
|Luton
|19
|7
|5
|7
|17
|21
|-4
|26
|15
|Huddersfield
|19
|7
|4
|8
|22
|27
|-5
|25
|16
|Millwall
|19
|5
|9
|5
|16
|17
|-1
|24
|17
|Birmingham
|19
|5
|7
|7
|16
|19
|-3
|22
|18
|Coventry
|19
|5
|7
|7
|20
|27
|-7
|22
|19
|QPR
|19
|4
|7
|8
|18
|26
|-8
|19
|20
|Rotherham
|19
|4
|4
|11
|18
|27
|-9
|16
|21
|Nottm Forest
|19
|4
|4
|11
|13
|24
|-11
|16
|22
|Derby
|19
|3
|7
|9
|10
|22
|-12
|16
|23
|Wycombe
|19
|2
|5
|12
|11
|28
|-17
|11
|24
|Sheff Wed
|19
|3
|6
|10
|10
|21
|-11
|9