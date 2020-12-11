Jack Ross took charge of Hibs in November 2019

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he is "not planning on going anywhere soon" after being linked with Celtic.

Celtic's run of five games without a win led to fans protests calling for manager Neil Lennon to be sacked before Thursday's 3-2 win over Lille.

With Hibs third in the Scottish Premiership, two points behind the reigning champions, Ross was high in bookmakers' markets as a successor.

"I wouldn't comment on that at all - somebody is in that job," Ross said.

"It's one of the biggest jobs in British football, but for me it's about concentrating on doing this job the best I can and certainly since the summer it's a very good fit."

Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie was quoted this week as saying the Edinburgh club have contingency plans in place to replace Ross should the time come for him to leave Easter Road.

The 44-year-old former Alloa Athletic, St Mirren and Sunderland manager said he "wasn't aware" of those comments, as he prepares his side to face Hamilton Academical on Saturday.

"If Graham is saying that, he is just doing his job properly," Ross added. "From my point of view, I'm very much enjoying the job and I'm very happy where I am at the moment.

"I really enjoy the club and the progress we have made so far. It's just about trying to push us as far as we can and as hard as we can."