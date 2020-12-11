Tanya Oxtoby: Bristol City Women boss announces pregnancy
Bristol City manager Tanya Oxtoby has announced she is pregnant and expecting a son early next year.
The 38-year-old Australian has been in charge of the Women's Super League side since the summer of 2018.
Oxtoby, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, led the Robins to 10th place in the table last season.
"As my bump is now too big to hide, happy to announce we are expecting a baby boy in early 2021," Oxtoby posted on Twitter.