A lucrative package is on its way just in time for Christmas. Yet at some SPFL clubs it's like ripping off the wrapping paper only to find beige slippers instead of dazzling new trainers.

While the Scottish government hasn't exactly played the Grinch in delivering £20m financial aid for the top flight, the fact it is loans rather than freebies has tempered enthusiasm.

Either way, the cash will come in handy in keeping the lights on and guaranteeing more Premiership fun and frolics over the festive season and beyond.

So what does this weekend have in store?

McInnes needs to steady the ship

Patience wearing thin among Aberdeen fans is not a new phenomenon. Almost eight years into the job, manager Derek McInnes knows that only too well.

He has made a habit of placating the supporters whenever they grow overly antsy at a dip in form, and Aberdeen have finished no lower than fourth during his tenure.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is seeking a first win in five games

But this is one of those rocky spells when he could do with picking up a result to restore calm. His side - hampered by injuries and Covid-related absences - have one win in seven and gone four without victory.

During that run they've been dumped out of two cups and lost twice to bottom side St Mirren and once to struggling Hamilton.

After Saturday's home meeting with Ross County, three of their next four fixtures are away from Pittodrie. A slip-up against County would only heighten tensions.

Turnbull the Celtic saviour?

Quite why it's taken so long to get David Turnbull into a horribly malfunctioning Celtic team is a puzzler. Now he's finally there, he could take some budging.

As Neil Lennon rang the changes for Thursday's Europa League dead rubber against Lille, Turnbull proved he can handle the heat of a crisis.

The Scotland Under-21 forward ran the show on his European debut and just his second start since his £3m summer move from Motherwell, notching the winning goal for good measure.

Turnbull contributed more in those 87 minutes than some team-mates have contributed in weeks, and he should be a must pick for Sunday's visit of Kilmarnock. Likewise midfielder Ismael Soro, another fringe player who impressed.

The Lille result provided much-needed respite for under-fire manager Lennon, and Turnbull can be key to his job-saving mission.

Hibs on right road with Ross

Jack Ross' exploits as Hibs head coach have not gone unnoticed. The 44-year-old has been touted as a contender for the Celtic job should it become available and Hibs have a contingency plan external-link ready in case their "highly regarded" leader is lured away.

The reputation that was tarnished in trying and failing to awake sleeping giant Sunderland has been restored at Easter Road. Even a Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Hearts hasn't banjaxed Hibs' fortunes.

And as Ross' stock continues to rise, so does his team. Hibs can overtake second-place Celtic - who play 24 hours later - with victory at Hamilton on Saturday.

It is a clash of contrasts - no Premiership team has taken fewer points at home than Hamilton, while Hibs have the second-best away record and are unbeaten in the last eight meetings with Accies stretching back over three years.

Gerrard candid over Kamara

Things are going so well for table-topping Rangers that Steven Gerrard's main concern is the fear of vultures circling his best players.

Bargain buy Glen Kamara - the £50,000 he cost from Dundee last year wouldn't be enough for his big toe now - is in line for an improved contract and for the second time in as many months Gerrard has urged the board to get on with it.

Captain James Tavernier and deputy Connor Goldson's deals are ticking into their final 18 months and Gerrard wants a pro-active approach to prevent his side being broken up.

The trio have been standout performers in a Rangers side who head to Dundee United on Sunday bidding to extend their undefeated start to the season.

With a seeded spot in the Europa League last 32 safely tucked away, Rangers refocus on the domestic stage where they have won nine in a row and kept eight consecutive clean sheets.

United, battered 4-0 at Ibrox in September, at least have their manager Micky Mellon back from self-isolation. Can Mellon pull a masterstroke and halt the Rangers juggernaut?