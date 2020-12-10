Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged the board to tie down midfielder Glen Kamara - linked with Leeds United, Everton and Juventus - on a new deal after the Finland international turned in another impressive performance as the club won their Europa League group. (Sun) external-link

David Turnbull says his first Celtic goal, which sealed victory over Lille, "means everything for me and my family" and hopes it acts as a catalyst for an improvement in the team's domestic form as they chase 10 in a row. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have urged fans not to attend a planned protest outside the stadium on Sunday, adding that it's not "in the best interests" of the supporters or the club. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Hibernian are aware of speculation linking head coach Jack Ross with a move to Celtic as Neil Lennon's successor, says sporting director Graeme Mathie, but the Easter Road club hope their contingency plan is not required. (Scotsman) external-link

Inverness Caley Thistle are to change their ticket balloting system for fans to first come first served after failing to reach the full uptake of 300 for both home games with crowds this season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hearts have begun talks with full-backs Michael Smith and Stephen Kingsley over extending their contracts which expire at the end of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link