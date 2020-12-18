League One
HullHull City0PortsmouthPortsmouth1

Hull City v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Hull

  • 13Ingram
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 5Burke
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 18Slater
  • 6Smallwood
  • 33Docherty
  • 7Wilks
  • 27Magennis
  • 11Scott

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 2Coyle
  • 8Batty
  • 9Eaves
  • 16Adelakun
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 19Lewis-Potter

Portsmouth

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Johnson
  • 20Raggett
  • 15Nicolaisen
  • 23Pring
  • 19Harness
  • 4Naylor
  • 14Cannon
  • 11Curtis
  • 7Williams
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 8Close
  • 10Harrison
  • 17Morris
  • 24Jacobs
  • 26Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 35Bass
  • 37Mnoga
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Magennis (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  2. Goal!

    Own Goal by Jacob Greaves, Hull City. Hull City 0, Portsmouth 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Regan Slater.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Marquis.

  5. Post update

    Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).

  7. Post update

    Callum Johnson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by James Scott (Hull City).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Pring (Portsmouth).

  10. Post update

    Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow..

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 18th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth19105431151635
2Hull18111629171234
3Peterborough18102629191032
4Lincoln City1710252015532
5Ipswich1810262319432
6Doncaster1693429181130
7Charlton169342516930
8Accrington159242317629
9Sunderland177732314928
10Fleetwood1883726161027
11Crewe188282219326
12Blackpool178271920-126
13Gillingham177281821-323
14Wimbledon175662327-421
15MK Dons184772023-319
16Rochdale175482226-419
17Oxford Utd175482024-419
18Bristol Rovers165471824-619
19Plymouth175482232-1019
20Northampton1853101631-1518
21Shrewsbury173861824-617
22Swindon1851122235-1316
23Wigan1742111530-1514
24Burton182792233-1113
View full League One table

