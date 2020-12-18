Hull City v Portsmouth

Attempt blocked. Josh Magennis (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Hull
- 13Ingram
- 12Emmanuel
- 5Burke
- 24Greaves
- 3Elder
- 18Slater
- 6Smallwood
- 33Docherty
- 7Wilks
- 27Magennis
- 11Scott
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 2Coyle
- 8Batty
- 9Eaves
- 16Adelakun
- 17McLoughlin
- 19Lewis-Potter
Portsmouth
- 1MacGillivray
- 2Johnson
- 20Raggett
- 15Nicolaisen
- 23Pring
- 19Harness
- 4Naylor
- 14Cannon
- 11Curtis
- 7Williams
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 8Close
- 10Harrison
- 17Morris
- 24Jacobs
- 26Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 35Bass
- 37Mnoga
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Goal!
Own Goal by Jacob Greaves, Hull City. Hull City 0, Portsmouth 1.
Post update
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Regan Slater.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Marquis.
Post update
Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).
Post update
Callum Johnson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Scott (Hull City).
Post update
Foul by Cameron Pring (Portsmouth).
Post update
Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow..