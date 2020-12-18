West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Villa pair Douglas Luiz (left) and Matty Cash (right) both return on Sunday after serving a one-match ban

TEAM NEWS

Sam Allardyce will be without the suspended Matheus Pereira for his first match in charge of West Brom on Sunday.

Brazilian Pereira serves the third and final match of his ban, while Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu are still out injured.

Aston Villa have Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash available after suspension.

Ross Barkley and Ezri Konsa could return from a hamstring injury and illness respectively but winger Trezeguet remains sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Welcome back Big Sam Allardyce. The big question for me now, though, is what West Brom do in the January transfer window because I am pretty sure he would not have agreed to go there if he was not going to be backed, and in the way he wants too.

Slaven Bilic might argue not much was done to strengthen his squad in the summer after winning promotion. Will Allardyce get much more backing, and will he have a say in who they sign?

This is a tricky opening game, because of the improvement Villa have made, but I think Big Sam would take a draw now if you offered it to him.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer Becky Hill

Head-to-head

West Brom are unbeaten in eight home games against Aston Villa in all competitions since a 2-1 Premier League defeat in September 2008 (W3, D5).

This is their first top-flight meeting since a goalless draw at The Hawthorns in January 2016.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have only scored five goals in their past 10 league matches, and never more than once in a game during that run.

They have the lowest expected goals total of 7.5 in the Premier League this season, indicating their failure to create clear chances.

Albion are the only side yet to score a headed goal in the top flight this season.

The Baggies have lost their final league match before Christmas in each of their past four Premier League campaigns.

Sam Allardyce has only once lost his first Premier League game in charge of a team, with Sunderland in October 2015 (W5, D1).

Aston Villa