Everton v Arsenal

Last updated on

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta scored 27 goals and registered 36 assists in 174 Premier League games for Everton

TEAM NEWS

Everton midfielder Allan is expected to be out for several weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during Wednesday's win at Leicester City.

James Rodriguez is back in contention following a calf injury, while Seamus Coleman is available after missing five games with a hamstring issue.

Arsenal have reported several unspecified injury "doubts" ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

Granit Xhaka and Gabriel are suspended, while Thomas Partey remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Mikel Arteta is getting a bit of flak but his own Arsenal players have been making things more difficult for him.

Funnily enough, I think that is one of the reasons we will see a response from the Gunners here, even if their confidence is going to be low.

Yes, Everton's form has picked up again, after two successive wins, but it is a blow for them that they won't have Allan in their midfield on Saturday because of injury.

They will still give Arsenal a tough time, and will look to impose themselves on the game in the same way they did when they beat Chelsea last time out.

We will find out if Arsenal can deal with it - it is time for them to show what they are made of.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer Becky Hill

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal's tally of 34 Premier League wins against Everton is a club record against any opponent.

The Gunners have scored 110 goals in this fixture, a Premier League record for one club against another.

Everton have beaten Arsenal just twice in 12 Premier League meetings, drawing two and losing eight.

However, Everton can keep three league clean sheets at home versus Arsenal for the first time since 1969.

Everton

Everton have won back-to-back league games for the first time since 3 October. However, they have triumphed in only half of their six home fixtures, drawing one and losing two.

The Toffees have kept successive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since June. They have not kept three in a row since May 2019.

Everton did not face a single shot on target in the second half of their wins against Chelsea and Leicester City.

They have failed to win any of their past six league matches played immediately before Christmas, drawing two and losing four.

Richarlison's goal against Leicester City was his first from open play this season. He has not scored in consecutive Premier League appearances since February, against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Arsenal