Southampton v Manchester City

Che Adams' first Premier League goal earned Southampton victory against Manchester City when the sides met in July

TEAM NEWS

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl can select from a full-strength squad for the visit of Manchester City.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu is one booking away from incurring a suspension.

City's all-time leading goal scorer Sergio Aguero is vying to make his first start since 24 October.

Central defender Eric Garcia remains absent and is set to miss the Christmas programme with a muscle injury, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also still sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City looked pedestrian at times in Tuesday's draw with West Brom, which is very unlike them. There was no zip to their attack, and it was too easy to stop them.

Southampton also picked up a point in midweek, at Arsenal on Wednesday, and they might be a bit disappointed with that too seeing as they took the lead and the Gunners played most of the second half with 10 men.

Saints beat City the last time they came to St Mary's, in July, and only Liverpool have a better home record than Ralph Hasenhuttl's side this season.

But I am still going with City to come out on top, if Sergio Aguero returns up front.

I get that Pep Guardiola might be thinking he needs to look after him, for the long term, but to me this is the time to chuck him in. They need him because Gabriel Jesus is a good player, but he is not Aguero.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton's 1-0 win in July ended a run of seven consecutive defeats against Manchester City.

Saints could claim consecutive top-flight victories against City for the first time since a three-match winning streak between 2001 and 2003.

Southampton

Saints have only lost one of their past 11 league games, winning seven of those fixtures.

Southampton have scored at least twice in each of their last seven Premier League home games, scoring 16 goals in total.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have scored in 12 consecutive top-flight matches, their longest such run since 2002.

Danny Ings is one short of 50 Premier League goals.

Manchester City