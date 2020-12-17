Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Premier League
Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke
Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke is serving a one-match ban following his controversial red card for two bookings at West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will be without suspended former Liverpool forward Christian Benteke as a consequence of his sending off at the weekend.

Mamadou Sakho missed that draw at West Ham and could be a doubt, while Nathan Ferguson remains sidelined.

Liverpool will assess Joel Matip, who was kept out of the win over Spurs because of ongoing back spasms.

Their lengthy injury list includes Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

Sadio Mane has scored in his last six league matches against Crystal Palace

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool are on a six-match winning league streak against Crystal Palace.
  • The Reds have also won on their past five league trips to Selhurst Park.
  • Palace's most recent home win over Liverpool was 3-1 in November 2014.
  • The three most recent encounters have produced 14 goals.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten in three games this month, winning once and drawing twice.
  • The Eagles have won just two of their past 10 home league matches, losing five and drawing the other three.
  • They have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 Premier League games since beating Southampton 1-0 at Selhurst Park on the opening weekend.
  • Five of the Eagles' past six home victories have been by a single-goal margin.
  • Roy Hodgson has lost all six league matches against Liverpool since he left the club.
  • If selected, Patrick van Aanholt will be making his 200th Premier League appearance.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in nine Premier League matches, winning five and drawing four.
  • However, the Reds are winless in five away league games, drawing their last four fixtures. They have not endured a six-match winless run since January 2011.
  • They have won just three and lost four of their last 12 league matches on their travels.
  • Jurgen Klopp's side have only lost one of their 13 most recent top-flight fixtures in London, winning eight and drawing four.
  • Liverpool have scored in 19 successive league games.
  • Mohamed Salah has scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 21 Premier League matches played in December.

Saturday 19th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1384129191028
2Tottenham1374225121325
3Southampton137332518724
4Leicester138052417724
5Everton137242318523
6Chelsea1364326141222
7West Ham136342116521
8Man City125521812620
9Man Utd116231917220
10Wolves136251317-420
11Aston Villa106042113818
12Crystal Palace135351918118
13Leeds135262224-217
14Newcastle125251621-517
15Arsenal134271116-514
16Brighton132561521-611
17Fulham132381222-109
18Burnley11236618-129
19West Brom131481026-167
20Sheff Utd120111521-161
