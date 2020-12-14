BBC to show live Copa Libertadores matches

Last updated on .From the section Football

Brazilian side Flamengo are the reigning Copa Libertadores champions

The BBC will show seven remaining games from the Copa Libertadores, including both semi-finals and the final.

The first to be shown is the quarter-final second-leg tie between Nacional and 2019 runners-up River Plate at 00:30 GMT on Friday, 18 December.

The second leg of the all-Argentine last-eight tie between Racing and Carlos Tevez's Boca Juniors is live at the same time on Thursday, 24 December.

Both will be on the BBC Sport website, Red Button and iPlayer.

The Copa Libertadores is South America's equivalent of the Champions League, featuring the most successful sides from across the continent.

Like most football across the globe this year, its schedule has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the tournament suspended after matchday two of the group stage before resuming on 15 September.

There is a special poignancy this year with one of the competition's most decorated sides, Boca Juniors, competing shortly after the death of their former player and football icon Diego Maradona.

River Plate have also recently lost a prominent former player in Alejandro Sabella, who, like Maradona, is also an ex-Argentine international player and coach.

The holders of the Copa Libertadores are Brazilian side Flamengo, who were knocked out in the last 16 by Racing.

Three other Brazilian sides remain in the competition - Gremio, Santos and Palmeiras - with the first two meeting each other in the quarters.

Uruguayans Nacional are top of their domestic league.

Paraguayan side Libertad - who face Palmeiras - complete the list of the last eight.

The final of the tournament will be held on 30 January 2021 at the famous Maracana in Rio, Brazil.