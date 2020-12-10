Last updated on .From the section Morton

David Hopkin was in his second spell as Morton manager

David Hopkin has resigned as Greenock Morton manager in what the club say was "a selfless act to help safeguard the playing squad" and cut costs.

The 50-year-old returned to the Scottish Championship club for a second time in May 2019 after spells with Livingston and Bradford City.

Chairman Crawford Rae said that Hopkin offered to resign "if that would help the club financially".

Assistant manager Anton McElhone takes interim charge.

Morton are seventh in the second tier, having also finished in that position last season under former Scotland midfielder Hopkin, and visit Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

Rae said he had accepted Hopkin's resignation "reluctantly" and came in the morning before the Scottish government announced grant funding for clubs below Scotland's top flight.

"The vision and plans we discussed changed dramatically due to the Covid pandemic and we found ourselves having to deal with a completely different football landscape," the chairman said.

"We need to generate considerably more revenue if we are to survive."

The exit of the former Morton, Chelsea, Leeds United and Crystal Palace midfielder is the second major change at Cappielow this week.

The Greenock club announced on Wednesday that criminal lawyer Gordon Ritchie had been appointed to their board "to assist with the smooth transition to fan ownership".

The Greenock Morton Community Trust is due to take control from next season.