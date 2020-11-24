Jake Caprice joined Exeter City in the summer after two seasons at Tranmere Rovers

Exeter City's Jake Caprice says the club would back him if he felt he had to leave the field because of racism.

Police are investigating an incident of racial abuse aimed at a Northampton Town player during Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy tie at St James Park.

The game was the first time City fans had seen their side since the pandemic.

"If I did make the decision I would like to think that the club would back me, which I think they would do," Caprice told BBC Sport.

The incident came on the same night as Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir walked off in protest at an alleged racist remark made towards Istanbul coach Pierre Webo by the fourth official.

It also came a few days after Millwall and Colchester fans booed players taking a knee before matches.

"Racism is a serious matter and it's great to see people all over the world, not just black players but all players, are taking a stance to show that in society it's not acceptable," added defender Caprice.

"I don't think anyone should be made to feel uncomfortable because of the colour of their skin, so it's been great that people have got behind it.

"Hopefully the more support is shown then hopefully these things can be eradicated, not just in football but in life itself."

'Discrimination of any nature will not be tolerated'

Exeter have appealed for any witnesses who may have seen or heard what happened when a spectator in the Stagecoach Stand allegedly made a racist remark in the 91st minute of Tuesday's game to come forward.

"It's something that Exeter City does not want to be associated with in any way," Exeter City manager Matt Taylor told BBC Sport.

"Discrimination of any nature whatsoever will not be tolerated and I'm sure the club will get to the bottom of it with the help of the police and with the help of some witnesses."

"As always it gets magnified in a sporting venue, and rightly so, and sport has got to play a leading role in kicking it out," Taylor added.

"We're extremely disappointed as a club as generally our name has always been in the headlines for the right reasons and unfortunately it's in the headlines for the wrong reasons at the moment, but the investigation will hopefully give more light on that."