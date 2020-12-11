Adam Lecky arrived at Seaview ahead of this season to bolster Baxter's attacking options

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter believes it is more important than ever for Irish Premiership clubs to have a range of attacking options in their squad.

Baxter said managers are doing more analysis than they used to and paying a lot of attention to how opposition teams play.

The third-placed Crues welcome Portadown to Seaview on Saturday.

"Right across the league in the last year or two we have seen squads developing really well," Baxter said.

"Managers have more time to analyse and, with games being televised a lot more, it gives you that opportunity to scrutinise teams and see how they are shaping up.

"There is a lot of technical thinking goes on around how teams are either trying to nullify the opposition or attack teams. You need to have different options and you need to be able to change your game plan week-to-week or during games.

"You have to have these weapons in your squad to allow you to do that. The likes of Jordan Owens, Jamie McGonigle, David Cushley, Adam Lecky, Ben Kennedy, Ross Clarke and Paul Heatley are all frontline options that we have at our disposal."

Leaving players out 'still keeps me up at night'

Ross Clarke (left) scored a fantastic sole effort in Crusaders' 2-0 win over Glentoran last Saturday

As much as the former Linfield striker enjoys deciding which attacking options to deploy for each match, he admitted that, even after 15 years as a manager, having to tell a player they are being left out does not get any easier.

"It means that I sometimes have to tell a player 'you've been brilliant the last two weeks but I have to leave you out for this match because I want to do something different'," he continued.

"That is not an easy thing to do but sometimes you just have to do it to get the result you are looking for. It is the hardest part of the job and still keeps me awake at night.

"By the same token, though, when you plan a campaign the players know that the best thing for the team has to be done. They guys are good pros and understand that it is a long campaign."

Baxter pleased to see 'sleeping giant' back in top flight

Having earned promotion to the top flight by winning the Championship last season, Portadown travel to north Belfast having won two of their opening eight league matches.

Their second victory was a 3-0 away win over Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday night, a result which moved the Ports out of the bottom two and up to eighth place in the league table.

Baxter has been impressed by their performances and was full of praise for the job manager Matthew Tipton has done at Shamrock Park.

"It is great to see Portadown back in the league. They were a real sleeping giant and I have great memories of all those fantastic Portadown teams that I went up against as a player, which included our physio Brian Strain," he added.

"They have already proved very quickly that they are a very capable team with good players, who are able to get good results in our league.

"It is refreshing to see lads like Matthew who have come in as managers recently. He has got a good few years' experience under his belt now, is far from a rookie and knows what he is about."

With leaders Linfield going to Larne on Friday evening and Glenavon hosting Cliftonville on Monday, there are three other Irish Premiership fixtures on Saturday.

The bottom two clubs face each other at the Oval with basement side Carrick Rangers travelling to play Glentoran, who lost away to Crusaders last weekend.

Coleraine welcome Warrenpoint Town to Ballycastle Road while Ballymena United away to Dungannon Swifts completes the weekend fixture list.