Glentoran manager Billy Clarke believes that having a stronger squad was key to his side winning the Women's Premiership title.

The Glens beat Crusaders 2-0 at Seaview on Wednesday night to seal their first top-flight success in six years.

"Last year we were going well in August, but we had a smaller squad and lost a number of games in a row after we got a few injuries," he said.

"This year our aim was to get a bigger squad and go for the league title.

"We signed a few quality players and have a squad of 22, meaning there were girls who didn't get on the pitch against Crusaders, or even get in the squad.

"But they are a really good, tight group of players. If someone comes out, a quality player goes in and we don't really miss them as much because the replacements coming in have such quality."

The victory over the Crues, thanks to goals from Sam Kelly and Sarah Connolly, was secured in challenging conditions in north Belfast but it meant the Glens got their hands on the trophy with a game to spare.

Clarke felt his side deserved the win at Seaview and insisted it is important that the players enjoy their success before looking ahead to the Irish Cup in January and the Champions League next season.

"I thought we played really well against Crusaders. There was a bit of a lull towards the end of the first half, but we were the better team throughout the whole match.

"We maybe could have scored a few more goals if we were more clinical, but I was delighted when we scored the second goal to put the icing on the cake.

"We are in Europe next season again and we always enjoy that. Champions League football is great, I enjoyed it the last time we were in it and I look forward to it.

"We will have a bit of a break now before coming back in January to defend the Irish Cup - we'll have another go at that but for now it is about celebrating."

Clarke also had a word of praise for the other teams in the league, and the organisers, for getting the condensed version of the campaign completed amidst the challenges posed by the coronavirus restrictions.

"It's been a tough 10 weeks and halfway through we didn't know if we were going to be able to get it finished or not," he added.

"I say congratulations to all the teams for getting it finished. We all pulled together, now let's roll on to next season."