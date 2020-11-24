Last updated on .From the section Football

Jordy Hiwula scored two of Portsmouth's three goals in their win over Cheltenham Town in the second round

Holders and 2020 finalists Portsmouth have been drawn against fellow League One side Peterborough in the Papa John's Trophy third round.

Pompey, who are still to face Salford City in last season's final, will travel to London Road in January.

Meanwhile the one remaining academy side, Leicester City Under-21s, are away to Tranmere Rovers in the last 16.

Lincoln City, winners in 2018, will host Accrington while League One leaders Hull City face Fleetwood Town.

The 16 remaining teams are split into a northern and southern section and the third-round ties will be played in the week beginning 11 January.

Third round draw in full

Northern Section:

Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City U21

Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley

Sunderland v Port Vale

Hull City v Fleetwood Town

Southern Section:

Bristol Rovers v AFC Wimbledon

Northampton Town v MK Dons

Oxford United v Cambridge United

Peterborough United v Portsmouth