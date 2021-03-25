Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Celtic captain Scott Brown has signed a pre-contract with Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen in a player-coach role.

The Pittodrie club confirmed that the 35-year-old former Scotland skipper will move to the club in the summer.

Brown will join new manager Stephen Glass' backroom staff.

Glass, who is moving from Atlanta United 2, said Brown's arrival signals a real coup for Aberdeen and that his experience will prove "invaluable" at the club.

"The opportunity to bring a player of Scott's calibre, a leader who has more European appearances for Celtic than any other player, is a huge coup for me and for Aberdeen," said Glass.

"A born competitor, with a strong appetite to win, his hands-on approach and desire to nurture will hugely benefit the development of the young, emerging talent we have here."

