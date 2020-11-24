Trevor Birch is one of English football's most experienced administrators

The English Football League has appointed experienced football administrator Trevor Birch as its new chief executive.

The 62-year-old, who became director of football operations at Tottenham Hotspur in September, will begin his new role on 1 January 2021.

He succeeds David Baldwin, who resigned in October after just four months in the role.

Baldwin will formally step down from the role on 31 December.

Spurs said their finance and operations director Matthew Collecott will oversee football operations through to the end of the season after Birch's departure.

Birch has served as chief executive of Chelsea, Everton, Sheffield United, Leeds United and Derby County and was also chairman of Swansea City for 18 months before moving to Spurs earlier this year.

A former youth player at Liverpool, Birch played professionally for Shrewsbury Town and Chester before becoming a chartered accountant.

He led the sale of Chelsea to Roman Abramovich in 2003 and also worked as the administrator when Portsmouth and Hearts had financial problems in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

"Trevor's vast experience has impressed me throughout our discussions in regards to the role, and having been a strong candidate in 2019 before withdrawing from the process, I am delighted that he has opted to take up the position and is able to join the League so promptly," said EFL chairman Rick Parry.

"I have known Trevor for many years and value the knowledge and expertise he has accumulated working with notable clubs at all levels of the game including a number of clubs in financial distress.

"I have no doubt that his acumen and experience will prove valuable for the EFL as we look to navigate our way out of the unprecedented set of circumstances presented to us by Covid-19 alongside considering the challenges of future reform to the pyramid as we look to develop long-term sustainability in the EFL."

'Big job to be done'

Last week EFL clubs agreed a £250m rescue package with the Premier League to help them through the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had seen clubs unable to play in front of paying supporters since March.

Sides located in tiers one and two of coronavirus restrictions are able to welcome a limited amount of fans back to their grounds, but the capacities of up to 4,000 are far lower than before the pandemic.

Birch's appointment also comes at a time of talk of a restructure of the English game with Parry backing 'Project Big Picture' - a plan which would see more power concentrated with the Premier League's biggest clubs in return for more money for clubs further down the pyramid.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of Spurs, however the opportunity to play a role in the EFL at such a crucial time is one I couldn't turn down," Birch said.

"There is a big job to be done dealing with the effect of the pandemic, together with participating in discussions on the future structure of football and I hope I can make a meaningful contribution to that process."