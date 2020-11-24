Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has warned of "mass redundancies" in Scottish football unless supporters are allowed back to games in spring as he again criticised the Holyrood government for ignoring requests for talks. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic players have been working with a psychologist twice a month, says manager Neil Lennon, as they bid to restore confidence and form. (Daily Record) external-link

Three Israeli clubs are interested in taking Celtic defender Hatem Elhamed back to his homeland, with the 29-year-old admitting "life is difficult" in Glasgow without his family. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian players and staff who deferred wages in the summer will have the first half of the sum owed to them paid this month.(Scotsman) external-link

Midfielder Bongani Zungu is determined to impress in his first Europa League start for Rangers when they face Lech Poznan on Thursday. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Defender Jason Naismith intends to "prove I'm still a good player" having rejoined Ross County for the rest of the season after a disappointing spell at Peterborough. (Press & Journal) external-link