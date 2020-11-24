Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales international Rhys Norrington-Davies (L) was born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Wales international defender Rhys Norrington-Davies has signed a new contract with Premier League Sheffield United until the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan with Championship side Luton Town where he has made 16 starts in all competitions.

Norrington-Davies came through Aberystwyth Town's academy before joining Swansea City in 2017.

He joined Sheffield United in 2018 but is yet to make a senior appearance.

The versatile defender has won three senior Wales caps, making his debut in October, starting the 1-0 Nations League victory in Bulgaria. He also started the wins against the Republic of Ireland and Finland as Wales sealed top spot in their group.

Norrington-Davies never featured for Swansea before moving to Bramhall Lane and went on to have loan spells with Barrow and Rochdale prior to joining up with Welsh manager Nathan Jones at Luton.

Sheffield United have the option to recall him from his loan spell when the January transfer window opens, but he was set to become a free agent next summer before signing his new deal.

"It's been a long time coming, but I'm over the moon to commit my future to the Blades," Norrington-Davies told the club's website.

"I'm glad to be rewarded having gone out on-loan into the Championship this season and play at senior level for Wales too. My long-term focus is coming back to Bramall Lane and playing for Sheffield United.

"But the standard is good in the second tier, I'm enjoying my football in what has been a hectic few months and to play plenty of games has been fantastic. There is definitely more to come from me and I'm determined to keep improving this season.

"The senior call up and winning my first cap for Wales came sooner than expected but it was a proud moment for myself and my family."