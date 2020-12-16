Sheffield United v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani (right) has not played since picking up an injury against West Ham two weeks ago

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United's Kean Bryan faces a month out after suffering a calf strain during Sunday's defeat by Southampton.

Forward Oli McBurnie is a doubt with a shoulder injury incurred after landing awkwardly in that game.

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is unlikely to be risked as he continues to recover from a minor muscle injury.

Marcos Rojo has suffered a setback with his calf injury, while Phil Jones will also not be fit until January.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The worrying thing for Sheffield United now is that they are not just struggling to score goals, they don't look like stopping them either.

I always feared Chris Wilder's side would be a bit short in attack but if you had told me before the campaign started that they would be this poor defensively too, I wouldn't have believed you. A big reason they did so well last season was that they were hard to break down.

Things look pretty bleak for the Blades and it is hard to see a repeat of what happened in this fixture last season, when they pinched a late point against Manchester United after leading 2-0 at one stage.

That was a real thriller, but this time around it should be a lot more routine for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

There is something missing from Manchester United at the moment, but they still have enough quality in their side to win this game comfortably.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Travis bassist Dougie Payne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The last time Sheffield United beat Manchester United in the league was the first day of the Premier League in August 1992. Brian Deane scored twice for the Blades, the first of which was the inaugural Premier League goal.

Manchester United haven't failed to score in any of the past 22 meetings in all competitions, a run that stretches back to 1972.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost 10 of their 11 Premier League matches this season.

Chris Wilder's side could set a new club record of eight consecutive league defeats.

They are only the second team in top-flight history to have one point or fewer after 12 games. The first was Manchester United, who didn't have a point at this stage in 1930-31.

The Blades are the only team in the Football League not to have won a league match this season.

Sheffield United are the only Premier League team not to have kept a clean sheet this season.

They have scored a division-low five goals in this season's top flight.

Wilder is one short of 100 wins as Sheffield United manager in all competitions.

Manchester United