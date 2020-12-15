Aston Villa v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ross Barkley has missed Villa's past two matches after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening few minutes against Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa's on-loan midfielder Ross Barkley is in contention to return from a hamstring problem.

Trezeguet remains out with a similar injury, while Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash must both serve one-match bans.

Tom Heaton could be in the matchday squad for the first time since he suffered a knee injury against his former club Burnley on New Year's Day.

Burnley will assess winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who has been out with a thigh complaint.

The game is likely to come too soon for Jack Cork, Dale Stephens and Phil Bardsley, who all played in the under-23 side's win over Reading on Monday after spells out through injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Villa's improvement in the past few months should give them reason to believe they can stay in the top half.

They are not just more of a threat going forward, they have shown with wins like the one they got at Wolves on Saturday that they can go out and keep things tight then nick the points, which is not what they were known for last season.

I would be surprised if they roll Burnley over, though. Sean Dyche's side got a couple of breaks against Arsenal, with Granit Xhaka's stupid red card for the Gunners then an own goal for their winner, but they were due a bit of luck and they are better than their league position suggests.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa can earn consecutive league wins against Burnley for the first time since November 1964, following their 2-1 victory at Turf Moor in January.

Burnley's only win in the past eight league meetings came at Villa Park in May 2015, although five matches have been drawn.

Aston Villa

Villa are in danger of losing four consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since April 2016, when they endured six defeats in a row.

Victory on Thursday would give them 21 points, their highest tally after 11 games of a Premier League season since 2001-02.

They can win seven of their opening 11 matches in a Premier League season for the second time, emulating 1998-99.

Aston Villa have scored 21 goals this season, their most after 10 top-flight fixtures since 1976-77.

Their only victory in Premier League matches played on a Thursday was 1-0 at home against Norwich City on Boxing Day last year.

Burnley