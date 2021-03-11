Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Wilder had been in charge of Sheffield United since 2016

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is set to leave his role on Friday after almost five years in charge.

The Blades are bottom of the Premier League and effectively 13 points from safety with 10 games of the season left.

Ex-Blades defender Wilder joined the Yorkshire club in May 2016 and took them from League One to the Premier League in that time.

They finished ninth last season in their first year back in the league.

This season has proved a real struggle and they have endured the worst start to a season in Premier League history.

Their first league win did not come until 12 January, in their 18th game, when they beat Newcastle.

What went wrong for Wilder?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

There have been major issues behind the scenes with Wilder and club owner Prince Abdullah.

The owner felt he had provided funds for new players, including significant spending on strikers Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie, over the past two seasons with limited success.

However, Wilder felt this did not go far enough to strengthen his squad to the level required, which led to further tensions.

When the club opted not to bring in new players in January, Wilder knew there was a major issue given the Blades' terrible start to the season.

