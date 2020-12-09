Five of Arsenal's last six wins have been in the Europa League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his young players will have the chance to put pressure on regular first-team players in Thursday's Europa League game with Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium.

The Gunners have already secured top spot in the group, while Irish side Dundalk cannot progress.

"We have a few kids here. We left a few players at home as well," Arteta said.

"There are a lot of games and we need a complete training week as well, which I think is going to benefit us."

The Gunners are only three points above the Premier League relegation zone after four games without a win - but they have cruised through in the Europa League with five wins from five.

"The demands for this football club are the highest," said Arteta. "We are not getting the results in the league that we all expect, of course the pressure is increasing.

"But more than the pressure, I would say the responsibility of all of us to make it happen next Sunday [against Burnley] and start winning football matches, which is the most important thing.

"I always work harder [under pressure]. I sleep less and I try to encourage everybody that is next to us to be positive and to believe in what we do."

When asked if this was a chance for the youngsters to put pressure on first-team players, Arteta said: "Yes and they are putting the pressure on.

"We have some really good examples of things that have happened in the last few months and not only players that are starting football matches in different competitions, but as well, players that have taken the spot of somebody senior in that team or that squad."

Dundalk won the FAI Cup with a 4-2 extra-time victory over champions Shamrock Rovers at the same venue on Sunday.

Interim boss Filippo Giovagnoli was named their permanent head coach afterwards, although he cannot take charge in Dublin because of his lack of Uefa Pro Licence.

Shane Keegan - who has the title first-team manager - will take charge of their final game of the season, as they look for a first Europa League point.

"It was a brilliant result for us on Sunday," he said. "A nice handy one to finish off against Arsenal! But the lads are running on momentum at the moment. Let's be honest, this would have been a long and horrible week had we lost on Sunday.

"We would have wanted the season to wrap up at that stage if it didn't go our way but it has and there are smile on faces, no talk of tiredness of fatigue and everyone is looking forward to a crack at a 'super club' if you want to call it that."

Match stats