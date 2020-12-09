Europa League - Group B
DundalkDundalk17:55ArsenalArsenal
Venue: Aviva Stadium

Dundalk v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta to give Gunners youngsters a chance

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mikel Arteta
Five of Arsenal's last six wins have been in the Europa League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his young players will have the chance to put pressure on regular first-team players in Thursday's Europa League game with Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium.

The Gunners have already secured top spot in the group, while Irish side Dundalk cannot progress.

"We have a few kids here. We left a few players at home as well," Arteta said.

"There are a lot of games and we need a complete training week as well, which I think is going to benefit us."

The Gunners are only three points above the Premier League relegation zone after four games without a win - but they have cruised through in the Europa League with five wins from five.

"The demands for this football club are the highest," said Arteta. "We are not getting the results in the league that we all expect, of course the pressure is increasing.

"But more than the pressure, I would say the responsibility of all of us to make it happen next Sunday [against Burnley] and start winning football matches, which is the most important thing.

"I always work harder [under pressure]. I sleep less and I try to encourage everybody that is next to us to be positive and to believe in what we do."

When asked if this was a chance for the youngsters to put pressure on first-team players, Arteta said: "Yes and they are putting the pressure on.

"We have some really good examples of things that have happened in the last few months and not only players that are starting football matches in different competitions, but as well, players that have taken the spot of somebody senior in that team or that squad."

Dundalk won the FAI Cup with a 4-2 extra-time victory over champions Shamrock Rovers at the same venue on Sunday.

Interim boss Filippo Giovagnoli was named their permanent head coach afterwards, although he cannot take charge in Dublin because of his lack of Uefa Pro Licence.

Shane Keegan - who has the title first-team manager - will take charge of their final game of the season, as they look for a first Europa League point.

"It was a brilliant result for us on Sunday," he said. "A nice handy one to finish off against Arsenal! But the lads are running on momentum at the moment. Let's be honest, this would have been a long and horrible week had we lost on Sunday.

"We would have wanted the season to wrap up at that stage if it didn't go our way but it has and there are smile on faces, no talk of tiredness of fatigue and everyone is looking forward to a crack at a 'super club' if you want to call it that."

Match stats

  • Dundalk are winless in seven matches against English teams (D1 L6), scoring two goals while conceding 24.
  • Arsenal are unbeaten in eight away major European games (W6 D2), their longest run since March 1995 (also eight in a row). The Gunners have never gone nine without a defeat on the road.
  • Dundalk have lost nine of their last 10 home major European matches (W1), losing four in a row in the Europa League since winning 1-0 against Maccabi Tel Aviv in September 2016.
  • Arsenal are looking to win six consecutive major European matches (excluding qualifiers) for the first time since November 2005.
A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma54101221013
2Young Boys52127617
3CFR Cluj512238-55
4CSKA Sofia502306-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal55001631315
2Molde530279-29
3Rapid Vienna5203911-26
4Dundalk5005615-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague5401116512
2B Leverkusen5401178912
3Nice5104815-73
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva5104613-73

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers5320117411
2Benfica5320167911
3Lech Poznan5104612-63
4Standard Liege5104512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada531163310
2PSV Eindhoven530289-19
3PAOK Salonika51228715
4Omonia Nicosia511358-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli531163310
2Real Sociedad52214318
3AZ Alkmaar52216338
4HNK Rijeka5014411-71

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester5311125710
2Sporting Braga53111210210
3Zorya Luhansk520369-36
4AEK Athens5104713-63

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille5320125711
2AC Milan5311117410
3Sparta Prague52031011-16
4Celtic5014717-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal5410145913
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv522157-28
3Sivasspor5203910-16
4FK Qarabag5014410-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp540183512
2Tottenham5311135810
3LASK5212811-37
4Ludogorets5005616-100

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb532060611
2RZ Pellets WAC52126607
3Feyenoord512247-35
4CSKA Moscow503225-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim54101311213
2Red Star Belgrade531194510
3Slovan Liberec5203413-96
4KAA Gent5005311-80
View full Europa League tables

