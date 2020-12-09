Paris Saint Germain v Istanbul Basaksehir

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 24Florenzi
- 5Marquinhos
- 15Danilo
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Bakker
- 8Paredes
- 12Rafinha
- 6Verratti
- 10Neymar
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 11Di María
- 16Rico
- 18Kean
- 20Kurzawa
- 21Herrera
- 22Diallo
- 27Gueye
- 30Letellier
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 37Fadiga
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 4Pereira da SilvaBooked at 12mins
- 26dos Santos Rodrigues
- 5Topal
- 3Kaldirim
- 10Özcan
- 21TekdemirBooked at 10mins
- 17Kahveci
- 22Gulbrandsen
- 27Crivelli
- 23Türüç
Substitutes
- 1Babacan
- 11Chadli
- 13Kivanç
- 19Ba
- 20de Paula
- 63Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 77Kaplan
- 89Karakus
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Istanbul Basaksehir 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Mitchel Bakker is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mahmut Tekdemir with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rafael (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rafael (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Booking
Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Post update
Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Berkay Özcan (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Post update
Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Deniz Türüç (Istanbul Basaksehir).