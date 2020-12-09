Champions League - Group H
PSGParis Saint Germain1Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir0

Paris Saint Germain v Istanbul Basaksehir

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Follow Wednesday's Champions League action

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 15Danilo
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 8Paredes
  • 12Rafinha
  • 6Verratti
  • 10Neymar
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 11Di María
  • 16Rico
  • 18Kean
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 27Gueye
  • 30Letellier
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 37Fadiga

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 4Pereira da SilvaBooked at 12mins
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 5Topal
  • 3Kaldirim
  • 10Özcan
  • 21TekdemirBooked at 10mins
  • 17Kahveci
  • 22Gulbrandsen
  • 27Crivelli
  • 23Türüç

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 11Chadli
  • 13Kivanç
  • 19Ba
  • 20de Paula
  • 63Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 77Kaplan
  • 89Karakus
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamIstanbul Basaksehir
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  2. Post update

    Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Istanbul Basaksehir 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Mitchel Bakker is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mahmut Tekdemir with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Rafael (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rafael (Istanbul Basaksehir).

  12. Booking

    Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  17. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Berkay Özcan (Istanbul Basaksehir).

  19. Post update

    Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Deniz Türüç (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 9th December 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6501102815
2Atalanta62319819
3Ajax62227618
4FC Midtjylland6015313-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea64201421214
2Sevilla641198113
3FK Krasnodar6123611-55
4Rennes6015311-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411125713
2Lazio6240117410
3Club Bruges6222810-28
4Zenit St Petersburg6015413-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus65011441015
2Barcelona65011651115
3Dynamo Kyiv6114413-94
4Ferencvárosi TC6015517-121

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig64021112-112
2PSG53028539
3Man Utd6303151059
4Istanbul Basaksehir5104613-73
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories