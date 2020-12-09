Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marc Albrighton (right) helped Leicester win the 2015-16 Premier League title

Leicester have a "platform to create something special" in the Europa League, said midfielder Marc Albrighton as his side prepare for Thursday's final Group G game against AEK Athens.

The Foxes qualified for the knockout stages with two games to spare.

And a win or matching Braga's result against Zorya Luhansk on Thursday would be good enough to take top spot.

"I do think the Europa League is going to be special this year," said Albrighton.

"We're looking to do really well in it and go as far as we can."

The 2015-16 Premier League winner, 31, added: "It probably takes the gloss off it with the fans not being there and wouldn't look as good, but we are just as determined as we would be in the Champions League with a full stadium.

"We have a platform to create something special and put ourselves further in Leicester folklore."

Manager Brendan Rodgers, as he has done for the group-stage matches, shuffled the pack for the defeat at Luhansk last week. The Foxes could have sealed top spot with victory.

He said he does not plan to change his approach for Thursday's match.

"We've picked strong teams and that's allowed us to qualify for the last 32," said the Northern Irishman.

"We have to bear in mind the game on Sunday and the following midweek [in the Premier League]. Winning the game, tactics, player welfare all comes into your thinking when you're picking the team."

Rodgers has no new injury concerns and said that defender Caglar Soyuncu is training having been given the all-clear following a recurrence of a groin injury during last Thursday's match.

"I don't want to get into any timescales," Rodgers said on the Turkish player's return. "It's about how we feels. He's out on the field. He's working and has come through various movement patterns. We don't want to rush him."

