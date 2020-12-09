Leicester have a "platform to create something special" in the Europa League, said midfielder Marc Albrighton as his side prepare for Thursday's final Group G game against AEK Athens.
The Foxes qualified for the knockout stages with two games to spare.
And a win or matching Braga's result against Zorya Luhansk on Thursday would be good enough to take top spot.
"I do think the Europa League is going to be special this year," said Albrighton.
"We're looking to do really well in it and go as far as we can."
The 2015-16 Premier League winner, 31, added: "It probably takes the gloss off it with the fans not being there and wouldn't look as good, but we are just as determined as we would be in the Champions League with a full stadium.
"We have a platform to create something special and put ourselves further in Leicester folklore."
Manager Brendan Rodgers, as he has done for the group-stage matches, shuffled the pack for the defeat at Luhansk last week. The Foxes could have sealed top spot with victory.
He said he does not plan to change his approach for Thursday's match.
"We've picked strong teams and that's allowed us to qualify for the last 32," said the Northern Irishman.
"We have to bear in mind the game on Sunday and the following midweek [in the Premier League]. Winning the game, tactics, player welfare all comes into your thinking when you're picking the team."
Rodgers has no new injury concerns and said that defender Caglar Soyuncu is training having been given the all-clear following a recurrence of a groin injury during last Thursday's match.
"I don't want to get into any timescales," Rodgers said on the Turkish player's return. "It's about how we feels. He's out on the field. He's working and has come through various movement patterns. We don't want to rush him."
MATCH STATS
- Leicester's 2-1 win over AEK earlier in the group stage was their first meeting in European competition.
- AEK have lost four of their five away European matches in England - their only win was in November 1976, beating Derby County in the Cup Winners' Cup at the Baseball Ground.
- Leicester have won seven of their 11 home matches in Uefa competition (D3 L1), with their only home defeat coming in September 1997 against Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Cup at Filbert Street.
- AEK have lost 10 of their past 11 matches in the Europa League or Champions League having gone nine unbeaten before this run (W2 D7).
- Since losing his first home Europa League game in 2012/13 with Liverpool against Udinese, Rodgers has won eight of his 12 home games in the competition (D2 L2) across spells with Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester.
