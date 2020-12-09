Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Cormack asks what was the point of test events in September if there is no plan to progress the return of supporters

Aberdeen will not be "fobbed off easily" after a bid to accommodate a limited number of fans was rejected, warns chairman Dave Cormack.

Scottish government regulations permit small crowds in level one areas, with Aberdeen currently one tier higher.

However, Cormack remains frustrated by the rules, which allow some indoor services to admit people in level two.

And he insists Scottish football and its followers are being "treated unfairly, once again".

However, a Scottish government spokesperson said reducing the prevalence of the virus is the "best way to get fans back".

They added: "We will continue to engage with sporting bodies whose revenue is being impacted. We hope to bring our financial support package to fruition in the near future."

Cormack's comments came as Scottish Championship club Queen of the South confirmed external-link they are seeking approval for the return of fans after Dumfries and Galloway was moved down to level one.

Ross County, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Elgin City - who are also located in level one areas - have all had supporters at recent games.

Aberdeen had proposed allowing 1,000 fans for their home game on Saturday against Ross County followed by 2,000 against St Johnstone on 26 December and 4,000 against Dundee United on 2 January.

Cormack says his club have invested £30,000 to make Pittodrie safe and accused the government and national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch of making a "U-turn".

He also claims fans would be "far safer" in the ground than they would be at a host of other venues that have been allowed to reopen.

"We are still waiting, months later, for the Scottish government to provide any clinical evidence to support their decision," he said.

"Our successful, safe test events with 300 fans now seem pointless if there is no progression plan in place, even in level one. We have repeatedly asked for clarification and meetings with Jason Leitch and ministers, yet our requests continue to be ignored.

"Yes, it costs to put on these games with limited crowds, but it's well worth it for our fans. We've got our fans' backs on this and we're not going to be fobbed off easily."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster repeated his assertion that fans in Scotland should be "gradually allowed back under very controlled circumstances".

"The social, clinical and economic evidence is being dismissed by the Scottish government," he said.