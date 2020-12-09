Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Stevenage FC Women did not have a shirt sponsor last season

Burger King are to sponsor Stevenage FC Women on the same terms as the club's men's side - but with an added twist.

The amateur team play in the women's fourth division and will have "Burger Queen" on their shirts, with the Stevenage branch of the fast food outlet also adapting its name.

Stevenage's men's side became popular on last season's Fifa computer game because of a campaign by the sponsors.

"It's crazy for all the right reasons," said Stevenage Women chair Joe Goude.

He told BBC Three Counties Radio: "It gives us the opportunity to really show young female players that they are as entitled to play this game with the same support, to the same level, and the same infrastructure as the men and boys."

While Stevenage men - who play in League Two - started their sponsorship with the company last season, the women's side had gone without a shirt sponsor.

"Seeing their UK and worldwide social media channels change all their logos to Burger Queen, they have a reach of 12 million people worldwide," Goude said.

"The club has 2,000 followers on Twitter so it's incredible - everyone's still in a state of shock that it's actually happened."

They are bottom of the National League Division One South East, with six defeats from six, so will hope their new high-profile sponsors can spark a turnaround of fortunes on the field.