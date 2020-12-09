Jordan Slew: Morecambe striker given three-game ban for violent conduct
Morecambe striker Jordan Slew has been banned for three matches after admitting violent conduct following his side's 2-1 loss at Newport County.
The incident was not spotted by match officials at the time but was captured by television cameras.
Slew claimed the standard three-game ban for the offence was excessive, but an independent regulatory commission ruled it should be applied.
He will miss games against Harrogate Town, Leyton Orient and Colchester.