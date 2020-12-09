Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

League leaders Hearts will feature twice in BBC Scotland's latest batch of Friday night live Scottish Championship games.

The visits of Robbie Neilson's side to Ayr on 5 February and Queen of the South a week later will both be shown.

Morton's meeting with Dunfermline Athletic on 15 January and Arbroath's fixture with Dundee on 22 January will also be broadcast.

All four matches will kick off at 19:45 GMT.

Hearts currently lead Dunfermline by a point at the top of the division after six rounds of fixtures.