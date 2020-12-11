Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

After drawing with Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke last time out, how will Amy Irons fare in this week's Sportscene Predictions?

The Nine presenter takes on recently departed Livingston manager Gary Holt as they attempt to forecast the scores of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

Amy Irons v The Pundits
Scottish Premiership
AmyHolt
Aberdeen v Ross County1-02-0
Hamilton v Hibernian1-22-2
Motherwell v St Mirren1-12-1
St Johnstone v Livingston1-01-1
Dundee Utd v Rangers0-31-3
Celtic v Kilmarnock1-01-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Ross County (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Holt's prediction: 2-0

Hamilton Academical v Hibernian (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Holt's prediction: 2-2

Motherwell v St Mirren (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Holt's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v Livingston (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Holt's prediction: 1-1

Dundee United v Rangers (Sun 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-3

Holt's prediction: 1-3

Celtic v Kilmarnock (Sun 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Holt's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy700
Pundits610
Amy v Pundits
P15W5D5L5

