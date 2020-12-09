Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Billy Clarke's Glentoran can wrap up the Women's Premiership title on Wednesday

Women's Premiership: Crusaders Strikers v Glentoran Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Wednesday, 9 December Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Nadine Caldwell says the possibility of Glentoran winning the Women's Premiership title against Crusaders Strikers on Wednesday is "hard to sum up".

The Glens can secure their first title in six years with victory at Seaview.

The east Belfast side are two points clear of Linfield, who take on Derry City in their final game.

"We are going to rise to the occasion. We have a job to do and all the players are focused," said Caldwell.

Glentraon are aiming to win their first Premiership crown since 2014 while rivals Linfield are looking for their a successive title.

Billy Clarke's side have a game in hand over the Blues, against Sion Swifts, meaning the Oval outfit will have a further opportunity to wrap up the title no matter what happens at Seaview on Wednesday.

"It's a big moment for Glentoran," said Northern Ireland international Caldwell.

"We've won trophies and lifted the three cups, but the league is the one we all want. It gets you the Champions League and it would be great for the club."

Midfielder Caldwell feels the Glentoran squad "is like a family" and says they can only focus on their result, not what Linfield do against Derry City.

"The minute we stop looking at ourselves and start focusing on another team, the momentum can stop flowing," said the 29-year-old.

"I think there's a mixture of youth, experience and talent. There is a great blend of the three and we all just clicked. That has pulled us through.

"It has been a bit of a mad year with everything around Covid, so securing the play-off spot with Northern Ireland and potentially winning the league would be the cherry on the top of the cake.

"We are going to focus on us and just forget about the cameras. It is great that it is being streamed live on BBC iPlayer, but we will take everything out of it, focus on ourselves and fingers crossed we can bring the league back to the Oval."

'Vastly improved' Crues can spoil Glens' party

Crusaders Strikers and Northern Ireland defender Julie Nelson has praised Glentoran's performances but is hopeful they can stop any title celebrations on Wednesday.

"They would be deserving if they do end up winning the league," said Nelson.

"Based on the league table and when we played them, they have played the best football in the league this season."

The Crues are mathematically out of title contention but Nelson wants her side to end the campaign on a high and carry winning momentum into next season.

"There have been a couple of disappointing results, especially the first game against Linfield considering the chances we had in that one," Nelson said about the Crues' 2-0 defeat at Midgley Park in August's season-opener.

"Ultimately, that has probably cost us challenging right at the top.

"Given where we were last season, the improvement has been vast. Hopefully we can build on that heading into next year."