LeedsLeeds United18:00NewcastleNewcastle United
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser
Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has not played since the Magpies' 2-1 win over Everton on 1 November

TEAM NEWS

Leeds top scorer Patrick Bamford is fit despite his early substitution against West Ham, while influential midfielder Pablo Hernandez is back in training.

Central defenders Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are among the absentees.

Newcastle are assessing fatigue levels within their squad after their recent Covid-19 outbreak.

Defender Federico Fernandez has recovered from the virus, while Ryan Fraser is also available following a hamstring strain.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are naive at the back and that is going to cost them at times this season.

Yes, they created some good opportunities against West Ham on Friday night but the flipside of that was that the Hammers were able to play right through them.

I don't see this Newcastle side doing that to them though, so it might just come down to whether Marcelo Bielsa's team can take their chances this time.

Prediction: 2-0

Joelinton has scored once and provided two assists in his past two Premier League matches

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This is the first top-flight meeting since January 2004, when an Alan Shearer strike gave Newcastle a 1-0 home win.
  • The Magpies are unbeaten in their past five league trips to Elland Road, winning four of them.
  • Leeds have won only one of the 12 most recent contests in all competitions.
  • The Whites' most recent home win over Newcastle was 3-2 in the Premier League in September 1999.

Leeds United

  • Leeds could go six successive home league matches without a win for the first time since a run of 12 in the Championship from March to October 2015.
  • They have lost three of their six top-flight home fixtures. They lost just three times in 23 Championship games at Elland Road last term.
  • The Whites have won just two and lost five of their past nine league games.
  • Leeds have conceded a league-high 11 goals from set-piece situations.
  • Marcelo Bielsa will be taking charge of Leeds for the 114th time, making his stay with the Whites the longest of his club management career.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle are looking to win three successive league games for the first time since November 2018. Magpies boss Steve Bruce has not won three in a row since January 2009, when he was at Wigan.
  • The Magpies can win at least half of their opening 12 matches of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2013-14.
  • They have lost only one of their five away league fixtures so far this term.
  • Half of Newcastle's 14 league goals have been scored in or after the 82nd minute.
  • Newcastle have lost a Premier League record 44 matches played on a Wednesday.
  • All seven of top scorer Callum Wilson's goals have been scored in the second half.
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham1274124101425
2Liverpool127412718925
3Leicester128042415924
4Southampton127232417723
5Chelsea1264225121322
6West Ham126242015520
7Everton126242118320
8Man Utd116231917220
9Man City115421711619
10Aston Villa106042113818
11Crystal Palace125251817117
12Newcastle115241416-217
13Wolves125251116-517
14Leeds124261722-514
15Arsenal124171015-513
16Brighton122461521-610
17Burnley11236618-129
18Fulham122281222-108
19West Brom12138925-166
20Sheff Utd120111521-161
