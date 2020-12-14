Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey (left) could return from a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

Fulham will assess the fitness of forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was kept out of Sunday's draw with Liverpool because of an ankle injury.

Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo are set to remain absent with calf problems.

Brighton defenders Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster could be available again, having missed Sunday's defeat against Leicester City with hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

Adam Lallana has overcome a groin problem and is in contention to play.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I did not expect Fulham to be as good as they were in Sunday's draw with Liverpool, especially in the first half.

I just have a feeling this could be a case of 'after the Lord Mayor's show' here for the Cottagers, though. Can they repeat that same sort of intensity they showed against the Reds? I am not so sure.

If you look at Brighton's run of form, you might think they have major problems but I don't think they are far away from clicking.

They have been playing well without scoring - with the chances they are creating, they should be getting better results.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham's home victory in the most recent meeting, in January 2019, ended a run of six league matches without a win against Brighton, drawing one and losing five.

None of the 21 league meetings at Fulham have been drawn.

Brighton have scored multiple goals in each of their past seven league matches in this fixture.

Fulham

Fulham have earned four points from their past three league games, as many as in their previous nine top-flight fixtures this season.

The Cottagers can lose five of their opening seven home matches in a Premier League season for the second time, having done so in 2013-14.

Only Sheffield United have kept fewer Premier League clean sheets than Fulham's one this season.

Fulham have trailed for 528 minutes in the division this season, more than any other club.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in successive Premier League appearances against Brighton, netting three goals in total.

Seven of Bobby Decordova-Reid's nine Premier League goals have been scored in home games.

Brighton & Hove Albion