West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arthur Masuaku will be absent for West Ham after recent knee surgery

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's Arthur Masuaku could be out for several weeks after knee surgery.

Forward Michail Antonio looks set to remain sidelined by a hamstring problem while manager David Moyes said his squad had a "couple of knocks" that would also be monitored.

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho will be assessed ahead of the London derby.

Jordan Ayew could be involved, having scored the winning goal in both Premier League meetings last season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham are playing really well at the moment. The players look lively in all areas - their work-rate is much improved - and, as well as that, they are very well organised too.

Crystal Palace will make things difficult for them, they always do, but I'm going with the Hammers to edge it.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Travis bassist Dougie Payne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace could win three consecutive league meetings for the first time.

West Ham have scored in each of the past 12 Premier League encounters.

West Ham United

West Ham have won four of their past five league games - their haul of 12 points during that period is second only Manchester United, with 13.

If West Ham beat Palace, they will have their highest points tally after 13 fixtures of a top-flight campaign since 1983-84.

They could lose back-to-back Premier League home fixtures for the first time under David Moyes.

The Hammers have scored in 11 consecutive Premier League matches, their third-longest streak in the division.

David Moyes' solitary defeat in his 10 league matches as a manager against Crystal Palace came while at Sunderland in September 2016 (W8, D1).

Manuel Lanzini has scored four goals in six Premier League starts against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace