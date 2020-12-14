Leicester City v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez has failed to score or assist a goal in his last five Premier League appearances

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans is suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Timothy Castagne could feature for the first time since October following a thigh injury but Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira remain out.

Everton expect to welcome back James Rodriguez after he missed the win against Chelsea with a calf injury.

Seamus Coleman is also in contention to return after a four-match absence.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton got a much-needed win - and a good one too - against Chelsea. It showed the Toffees do not rely on James Rodriguez, who was out injured, and also that they are up for a scrap when they need to be.

I fancy Leicester here, though. There is a bit of a swagger about the Foxes at the moment and Jamie Vardy is in the kind of form where he is scoring in pretty much every game he plays.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Travis bassist Dougie Payne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City have won three of their past five home league matches against Everton, matching their total number of victories from the previous 16 home meetings.

Everton's 2-0 away win in December 2016 is their only clean sheet in 15 Premier League games against Leicester.

The past 10 Premier League meetings have produced five wins apiece.

Leicester City

Leicester's eight Premier League wins this season is more than any other side. It's also the club's joint-highest number of victories after 12 matches of a top-flight campaign, equalling last year's start.

The Foxes have lost three of their six home league fixtures this season. They lost four in total in 2019-20.

Jamie Vardy's goal against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend was his first from open play at home in the Premier League this season. Vardy has scored four goals at home against Everton in the top flight.

His tally of 10 league goals is bettered only by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 11.

Kelechi Iheanacho can become just the third player in Premier League history to score in three successive substitute appearances against the same opponent.

Brendan Rodgers has won only two of his 11 Premier League matches as a manager against Everton - home victories for Liverpool in 2014 and Leicester last December.

Everton