Arsenal v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal pair Hector Bellerin and Granit Xhaka are both suspended for the visit of Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka begins a three-match suspension as a result of his red card against Burnley.

Hector Bellerin is also banned for accumulating five bookings but Nicolas Pepe is available after completing a suspension.

David Luiz is unlikely to make his comeback from a head injury for this match, while Thomas Partey's thigh injury is expected to keep him out.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal did not give up against Burnley, even with 10 men, but they are clearly lacking belief at the moment.

The Gunners have had plenty of defensive issues in recent years but they were always a team that created plenty of chances. That is no longer the case, and it is a massive problem for them.

While they struggle like this, it just raises the Mesut Ozil question, and why he isn't involved. Whatever the reason is for that, it is extremely hard to argue he would not improve the team if he came back.

Southampton, in contrast, are flying right now. It is fabulous to see them doing so well.

They will go to Emirates Stadium and think they can win, and rightly so.

On current form, if you go through each team you would not swap any of the Saints defenders, midfielders or attackers for any of Arsenal's at the moment.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Travis bassist Dougie Payne

They lost six top-flight matches at Highbury during that campaign

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in 25 home league games against Southampton since a 1-0 defeat in November 1987 (W18, D7).

Southampton's two wins in their 10 competitive fixtures at Emirates Stadium both came in the League Cup: 2-1 in the third round in 2014, and 2-0 in the quarter-finals in November 2016.

Arsenal

They have lost four straight home league matches for the first time in 61 years, equalling the club record.

The Gunners can also equal the club Premier League record of four consecutive defeats, set in December 1992 and matched in March 1995.

Arsenal's total of 13 points from 12 matches represents their worst start to a top-flight season since 1974.

Mikel Arteta's side have lost seven of their past 10 league games.

They have gone 12 hours and 26 minutes without scoring a league goal from open play.

Arsenal's tally of 10 goals is their lowest after 12 matches of a top-flight campaign since 1981-82.

Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their six home league fixtures. It is their longest such run from the beginning of a season since a 10-match streak in 1964-65.

David Luiz is one short of becoming the fourth Brazilian player to make 200 Premier League appearances, emulating Lucas Leiva, Willian and Fernandinho.

Southampton