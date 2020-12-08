Swansea City moved to the Liberty Stadium in 2005

Steve Cooper says Swansea City are "searching for the answer" over the state of their pitch.

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall said the Liberty Stadium playing surface is "not what you would expect" at a club of Swansea's stature.

Cooper says his players coped with the pitch in their draw with the Cherries and will not use it as an excuse.

"It is what it is," said the Swansea head coach.

"I think we are all searching for the answer. If we get one we'll let you know.

"I am a big believer in don't let anything get in your way. We have quite a lot things go against us at this club because of where we are and who we are.

"We can be seen at times as a bit of a soft touch. I am not having that.

"We are trying to build a mentality in the group that it's only us that can get in the way of ourselves, not anything else. We'll just get on with it."

The goalless draw with Bournemouth means Swansea stay fourth in the Championship, a point adrift of their opponents who now top the table.

Tindall said the Liberty surface did not have an impact on the game, but added: "It's not a good pitch. There's no nice way of putting it - it's in poor condition.

"I think the Swansea guys train on it quite often and they've got the rugby too.

"It's not what you expect at a club like this but it is what it is and I felt we handled conditions extremely well today."

Cooper denied the suggestion that his players have been training at the Liberty.